First responders in Mingo County band together to replace stolen bicycle

Photo Courtesy: DeLisa Messer
Photo Courtesy: DeLisa Messer(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WYMT) - One mother is thanking two groups of first responders in a social media post for their hard work and kindness.

In a Facebook post shared by the City of Williamson, DeLisa Messer tells her story about how her son’s bicycle was stolen a few weeks ago.

In the post, Messer states Williamson Police searched for the bike, but were not able to find it. On Sunday, the Williamson Fire Department pitched in to buy the boy a new one, just in time for his birthday on Monday.

Messer said she is grateful to both groups and appreciates their service to the city.

In the city’s official post, Mayor Charlie Hatfield also thanked both departments for always going above and beyond.

