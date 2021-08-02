Advertisement

Employee at Mountain Motorsports Park arrested & charged after pulling out a gun at attendee

A gun and target symbol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - People at Whitesburg Mountain Motorsports Park got a scare Friday, July 30th after a worker pulled a gun at an attendee.

Trooper Matt Gayheart shared more detail to WYMT on what happened Friday evening. After an investigation, troopers say Ryan Prater went to check on someone involved in a wreck at the event.

A track employee, Billy Morris of Perry County, told Prater to leave the track but Prater did not.

Troopers say that Morris then went to his car to retrieve a gun and asked Prater to leave a second time. When Prater refused, Morris drew his gun. Troopers say a fight began, but no shots were fired.

Prater was taken to the hospital with a possible leg injury. Morris is being charged with Wanton Endangerment - 1st degree.

WYMT did reach out to Mountain Motorsports Monday morning for a comment on the incident, but motorsport officials did not want to make one. However, they did post the following on their Facebook page:

