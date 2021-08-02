Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Lynn Camp Wildcats

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lynn Camp Wildcats enter 2021 seeking a sense of teamwork and cohesion that they could not develop during COVID-19.

The Wildcats were winless in 2020 but ready for a culture change with new leadership. Mark Huddleston was announced as the new head coach in March following twenty years of coaching experience in the region.

“There’s a lot of leadership here, there’s a lot of really good kids that have bought in, you know they’re getting it done in the weight room and getting it done on the practice field and just really kind of looking forward to getting to go against somebody,” said Coach Huddleston.

Lynn Camp’s team is young but hungry, made up of mostly sophomores and juniors.

“I mean I feel like we’re all the type that not winning a game last year just makes us want to push even harder this season. It just motivates us,” said senior quarterback Tylen Smith.

The Wildcats kick off the season on August 20 hosting Jellico High School (TN).

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20Jellico (TN)
Aug. 27@ Frankfort
Sep. 3Clay County
Sep. 10@ Middlesboro
Sep. 17Jackson County
Sep. 24Cumberland Gap (TN)
Oct. 8@ Pineville
Oct. 15Harlan
Oct. 22@ Williamsburg
Oct. 29McCreary Central

