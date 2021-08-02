Advertisement

Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person

Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews spent part of Sunday looking for a potential missing person.

Officials with the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad posted they joined the search in the area near Cherry Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The post states the group, along with emergency management, were requested by the sheriff’s office to assist in the search.

We do not know if anyone was found or if the search is still going on.

