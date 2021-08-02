Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews spent part of Sunday looking for a potential missing person.

Officials with the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad posted they joined the search in the area near Cherry Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The post states the group, along with emergency management, were requested by the sheriff’s office to assist in the search.

We do not know if anyone was found or if the search is still going on.

