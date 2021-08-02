Advertisement

Clean-up continues after devastating flooding in Carlisle, Ky.

People in Carlisle are still cleaning up after devastating flash flooding swept through the community last week.
People in Carlisle are still cleaning up after devastating flash flooding swept through the community last week.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Carlisle are still cleaning up after devastating flash flooding swept through the community last week.

However, community members have been quick to step in and help anyway they can.

Within only a few hours late Thursday night and into early Friday, over four inches of rain fell across Nicholas County causing major flash flooding through downtown Carlisle and along the Brushy Fork Creek.

Businesses in Nicholas County begin clean-up following flooding

Several homes and businesses sustained major damage including the only local grocery store and one person died after their trailer was washed off its foundations.

Now, four days later, cleanup continues across the town with several people from the community pitching in anyway they can by providing dump trucks, skid-steers, or just lending their hand in helping clean up.

Reports of looting after flooding devastates parts of Nicholas County

“They helped me when I was in need and I want to help them,” said Brianna Hutchison, local resident helping clean up. “this is a small community and we all have a big heart to help each other, even if we don’t know each other, we’ll immediately just want to help.”

Now, an amazing and touching moment to see is that the Nicholas County and Bourbon County high school football teams teamed up Monday to help cleanup the community before their football practices.

The Save-A-Lot in Carlisle is closed until further notice, which means the closest grocery store for those in Nicholas County is in Paris. There is no word yet on whether the store will be able to open back up.

