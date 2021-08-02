Candidates for Virginia governor release economic development plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/WYMT) - Both of Virginia’s candidates for governor released plans on how they would spend stimulus funds or help spur economic development this weekend.

Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe has released a plan he says will take Virginia agriculture and forestry to the next level, and spur growth in the state’s rural economy.

McAuliffe released “Growing Greener Pastures: Planting Innovation and Raising Opportunity on Virginia’s Working Lands.”

“If we have the latest tools here and we have the best farm workforce in the country,” McAuliffe told our sister station WDBJ7, “there’s no reason why we can’t be number one in the country.”

McAuliffe’s plan calls for expansion of domestic and international markets, additional incentive grants for agribusiness, workforce training and broadband expansion.

“I’m about empowering people, providing great jobs, traveling the globe, selling our exports,” McAuliffe said, “and at the same time while I’m selling our exports overseas, bringing companies back to Virginia so they’re creating those jobs of the 21st century.”

Asked for a response to McAuliffe’s plan, a spokesperson for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin questioned McAuliffe’s record on economic development and broadband development, describing the Democratic nominee as “just another all-talk, no-action career politician.”

McAuliffe touts his record during the four years he served as Governor.

“I was the most-traveled governor in U.S. history,” McAuliffe said. “I went on 35 trade missions to five continents selling our Virginia products. And as you know, as Governor our exports went over three billion for the first time in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia. So I really want to take it to the next level.”

You can read more about his plan here.

Meanwhile, with a special session of the Virginia General Assembly set to begin Monday, Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin has called on state lawmakers to return $1.5 billion of the state’s surplus to taxpayers.

Youngkin outlined the proposal during a campaign event in Richmond.

Lawmakers are returning to the State Capitol for the first time in over a year to allocate more than $4 billion in federal funding the state is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Democratic leaders have said the General Assembly will wait until the regular session in January to deal with the state’s $2.6 billion budget surplus, which is separate from the ARPA funds. But Youngkin says $1.5 billion should be returned immediately in the form of a one-time tax refund of $300 per individual, and a one-year suspension of recent gas tax increases.

Youngkin’s priorities for the ARPA funds include: fully funding the Virginia Unemployment Insurance Fund to prevent payroll taxes from increasing in 2022, providing a one-year tax holiday for small businesses on the first $250 thousand of income and funding universal broadband.

Other proposals include: a $500 payment for every public-school student to pay for learning loss recovery or counseling, and retention bonuses of $5,000 per sworn officer to help law enforcement agencies maintain force strength.

The Youngkin proposal would commit $2.6 billion to jobs, small businesses and broadband, $1.2 billion to Education and $500 million to public safety and mental health.

Representatives of the McAuliffe campaign have criticized Youngkin’s plan for the surplus, saying it will divert funding from Virginia’s public schools. And in a tweet Saturday afternoon, McAuliffe said, “Siphoning funds AWAY from public schools, like Glenn Youngkin has suggested, is the worst idea I have ever heard. Our public schools are the engine that keeps our Commonwealth moving, cutting their funding will set us back big time.”

You can read more about Youngkin’s plan here.