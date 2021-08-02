Advertisement

Canada fines travelers from U.S. nearly $20K for lying about their vaccination status

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (WMTV) - A pair of travelers from the United States were fined thousands of dollars for allegedly trying to lie about their vaccination status during a trip north of the border.

According to the Canadian government, they arrived in Toronto approximately two weeks ago. Their Public Health Agency did not state whether the travelers were U.S. citizens.

They were each fined for four different violations, the government stated: Providing false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests as well as for refusing to stay at a government authorized location and getting tested after arriving.

In all, each of them will have to pay $19,270. Assuming the government amounts are in Canadian dollars, that works out to approximately $15,400 in U.S. dollars, given exchange rates on Monday.

The Canadian health agency noted that someone who gives false information about their vaccination status could face six months in prison or receive a fine of up to $750,000, under its Quarantine Act.

Earlier this month, Canada created some exemptions for fully vaccinated travelers to the Great White North, however, the health agency stated it is incumbent on them to know the country’s rule before they arrive.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The indoor mask requirement comes at a time when the Expo Center is expecting its largest...
Big crowds at Kentucky Expo Center could test Beshear’s mask requirements
The indoor mask requirement comes at a time when the Expo Center is expecting its largest...
Big crowds at Kentucky Expo Center could test Beshear’s mask requirements
Kala Booth is advocating for funding and research into experimental medicine for those...
Hardin County woman with rare genetic brain disorder testifies before US House committee
Dollyood Great Pumpkin Luminights
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10 Best award
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights