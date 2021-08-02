Boyle County health leaders not yet concerned about COVID-19 delta variant overrunning hospitals

DANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As cases of COVID-19 increase, so does the amount of stress and strain on healthcare workers.

Cases are ticking up in Danville, and the last two weeks have seen as many cases as the entire month of June.

Leaders at the health department in Danville say they are seeing a spike in cases, much like the rest of Kentucky.

Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville saw dozens of cases, and their ICU reached capacity several times last winter.

Health leaders say they don’t believe they’ll be overwhelmed by the delta variant, but they say they have a mentality to get ready for it to hit again.

Last fall and winter, doctors and nurses braced themselves for surges of COVID-19 that came, then went away.

“But I know they are prepared,” said Jason Dean with the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. “They are always prepared. We had a feeling this may come around again.”

Ephraim McDowell admitted 25 COVID-19 patients in during the month of June. They’ve admitted 27 just in the past two weeks.

“Get ready. They think it’s going to hit again. Be prepared,” Dean said. He said that’s the typical conversation among doctors and nurses at the hospital, which draws from Boyle and five other surrounding counties.

“I say we had a dry run in January and we will probably see another run in October and November,” Dean said.

Leaders at the Boyle County Health Department say they are seeing a spike and it’s been increasing for two weeks now. One day they may see three or four positive cases, the next it may jump to 15 or 18...impacting all different ages.

The delta variant causes difficulty breathing in hospitalization cases, and a loss of taste and smell for a lot who recover at home.

“And we are going to start seeing that,” Dean said. “The more the incident rate, the more the hospitalization rate...with the unvaccinated population.”

Dean says their positivity rate was less than 3% in June, but more than 9% in July.

Health leaders also say they expect cases to increase even more once school starts in the middle of August.

