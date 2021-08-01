Advertisement

Woman injured in Charleston shooting

Police say a woman was shot in the ankle from two different vehicles.
Police say a woman was shot in the ankle from two different vehicles.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators with the Charleston Police Department say a woman was shot in the ankle after shots were fired from two different vehicles.

Police say the incident happened on Hale St. around the parking lot in between Virginia St. and Kanawha Blvd.

Police say they are still looking for the suspects involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story, keep checking WSAZ for updates.

