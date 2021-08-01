WATCH: TVA demolishes coal plant

NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority demolished its oldest coal-fired power plant in New Johnsonville Saturday. The plant demolition included the toppling of an over 600-foot tall smoke stack.

“I’m sad to see it go,” said Bob Joiner, a TVA retiree who worked at the plant for more than three decades and watched the implosion. “That plant was built in the ‘40s by the greatest generation. They put all that together with nothing but pencils, paper and slide rules, and it was built to last.”

The TVA posted video of the demolition on their social media.

3-2-1-BOOM. There goes the 600-foot stack and 10 boilers that once served at our coal plant in New Johnsonville, Tenn. We are clearing the site for development and possible advance clean-energy technologies. Learn more: https://t.co/ZgoQzjDrdv More video to come! pic.twitter.com/YoVUtehxzG — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) July 31, 2021

The plant was demolished as the TVA is moving its focus towards cleaner energy sources.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the utility industry, and technology is rapidly changing,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and CEO. “TVA is a technology leader, and our coal sites can serve as a testbed as we build cleaner energy systems that drive jobs and investment into our communities.”

There are currently 20 combustion turbines at the New Johnsonville site, which TVA officials said many of which will be replaced with new natural gas systems.

The TVA is also looking at using the turbines for a possible carbon-capture demonstration, officials said.

