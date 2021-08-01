Advertisement

Three injured in separate shootings in Louisville within 12 hours

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirms three separate shootings happening late Saturday night and early Sunday morning have sent three people to the hospital.

The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. after a man was dropped off at UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound, LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects in custody, and the initial shooting scene is unknown at the moment.

Another shooting was reported in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, in the 2300 block of South Preston Street around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot. Police said the man was sent to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Around 5:45 a.m., a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood was reported in the 1700 block of Dumesnil Street. Officers found a man in his late 20s who was shot at the location. The man was also sent to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

There are currently no suspects in custody for any of the three cases. Police said the incidents do not appear to be related.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

