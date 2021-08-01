Advertisement

Tennessee lawmaker releases statement on 8-month battle with COVID-19, pushes vaccinations

Tennessee GOP lawmaker Rep. David Byrd is now asking people to consider the COVID-19 vaccine after battling it for 8 months.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee GOP Rep. David Byrd is asking people to “consider the vaccine” after an 8-month battle with COVID-19, News Channel 5 reports. Byrd was admitted to the hospital after complications with COVID-19 in December 2020. Byrd adds that vaccines and the pandemic as a whole “is an issue that should not divide us.”

Byrd released the statement Friday, detailing his battle from his November diagnosis to when he was put on a ventilator after developing pneumonia. He says his family had begun planning his funeral in the statement.

“The virus invaded my lungs and organs and it wasn’t looking good for me. My wife and family prayed for a miracle while facing the very real prospect of planning my funeral,” the statement reads.

Byrd showed some improvement before eventually needing a liver transplant, the statement says.

“Just when it seemed like I was improving, suddenly I wasn’t. My liver began to fail. I developed jaundice and was later diagnosed with Covid Cholangiopathy. I was told I would need a liver transplant or else I would die. Again, my family prepared for the worst,” he says.

Byrd caps off the statement by recommending the COVID-19 vaccine and asking people to take the pandemic seriously.

“I have never been against taking the Covid-19 vaccine, but I understand the concerns of those who are hesitant. To them, I would say Covid is real and it is very dangerous. It is a disease that wants to kill us. Please take it seriously. Please consider getting vaccinated. This is an issue that should not divide us,” he says.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
Missing endangered child
Missing Tennessee teens found safe, father’s message “monitor your kids a lot closer”
Some school officials are choosing to follow CDC recommendations while others are not.
‘We want our students to be safe’: Eastern Kentucky School Districts face decision prior to classes beginning

Latest News

Bike4Alz WKU fraternity
WKU fraternity raises $100,000 for Alzheimer’s research
Some say it's been more than a day since they've had running water.
Areas of Powell County without water after water main break
Many lost their jobs during the pandemic, meaning thousands in Lexington have been unable to...
WATCH | Catholic Action Center still offering help to landlords and renters who face evictions after moratorium ends
Thanks to a local non-profit, a veteran who proudly served our country now has a new place to...
Non-profit gifts mortgage-free home to member of the Kentucky National Guard
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Police confirm Sevier County water park where man admitted to filming young girls