Tennessee lawmaker releases statement on 8-month battle with COVID-19, pushes vaccinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee GOP Rep. David Byrd is asking people to “consider the vaccine” after an 8-month battle with COVID-19, News Channel 5 reports. Byrd was admitted to the hospital after complications with COVID-19 in December 2020. Byrd adds that vaccines and the pandemic as a whole “is an issue that should not divide us.”

Byrd released the statement Friday, detailing his battle from his November diagnosis to when he was put on a ventilator after developing pneumonia. He says his family had begun planning his funeral in the statement.

“The virus invaded my lungs and organs and it wasn’t looking good for me. My wife and family prayed for a miracle while facing the very real prospect of planning my funeral,” the statement reads.

Byrd showed some improvement before eventually needing a liver transplant, the statement says.

“Just when it seemed like I was improving, suddenly I wasn’t. My liver began to fail. I developed jaundice and was later diagnosed with Covid Cholangiopathy. I was told I would need a liver transplant or else I would die. Again, my family prepared for the worst,” he says.

Byrd caps off the statement by recommending the COVID-19 vaccine and asking people to take the pandemic seriously.

“I have never been against taking the Covid-19 vaccine, but I understand the concerns of those who are hesitant. To them, I would say Covid is real and it is very dangerous. It is a disease that wants to kill us. Please take it seriously. Please consider getting vaccinated. This is an issue that should not divide us,” he says.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.