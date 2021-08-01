Advertisement

Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say multiple people were shot in downtown Lexington.

Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.

According to police, five victims were found with gunshot wounds, and one has what has police described as life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police are currently on the scene and investigating.

WKYT has a crew at the scene as well. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Missing endangered child
Missing Tennessee teens found safe, father’s message “monitor your kids a lot closer”
Some school officials are choosing to follow CDC recommendations while others are not.
‘We want our students to be safe’: Eastern Kentucky School Districts face decision prior to classes beginning
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
A healthcare worker says she did what she thought was right-- get vaccinated. But the shot left...
Ky. healthcare worker battles rare condition after getting vaccinated

Latest News

In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono,...
Evacuations lifted as progress made against western fires
Police say a woman was shot in the ankle from two different vehicles.
Woman injured in Charleston shooting
This image from surveillance video shows the suspects in a mass shooting in New York City that...
Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci: More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise
Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the...
U.S. men’s volleyball eliminated early at Olympics