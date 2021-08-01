Perry County Schools superintendent encourages mask wearing

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett posted on Facebook about the district’s plan heading into the new school year.

Jett said many schools will be holding back-to-school events this week, but hoped they could begin the school year without restrictions.

He said masks are required on buses at all time.

“The CDC recently released guidance that says everyone “should " wear masks inside of our buildings. This is not a requirement. However, I strongly encourage everyone to mask up,” he added.

Jett said based on recent data, these steps will help the district stay with in-person classes and have “uninterrupted extra-curricular activities.”

“I will be wearing a mask when I am in schools and I encourage everyone to do the same,” he said. “The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority.”

The district will be using a three-feet rule of social distancing when it is possible. More hand washing areas will be available along with a routinely cleaning and defecting the schools.

“We are less than two weeks away from staff and students returning to our facilities in Perry County. Schools will begin having Back To School Events this week. I know we were all hopeful that we would return with no restrictions. However, that is not the case entirely. Masks are required on buses at all times. The CDC recently released guidance that says everyone “should “ wear masks inside of our buildings. This is not a requirement. However, I strongly encourage everyone to mask up. Based on the most recent data this will provide us the best opportunity to stay in person long term and have uninterrupted extra-curricular activities. I will be wearing a mask when I am in schools and I encourage everyone to do the same. The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority. In addition, we will practice three feet of social distancing whenever possible, provide additional hand washing opportunities and routinely clean and disinfect our facilities.”

