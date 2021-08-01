One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot at Soaky Mountain Waterpark around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, according to Sevierville Police officials.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims, identified as Kelsy Cook, 24, and Angie Russell, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds. Cook was airlifted to UT Medical Center, and was pronounced dead later that evening, officials said in a release. Russell’s injury was non-life-threatening, officials said.

Officers were able to track down possible suspects, and two people were arrested and charged, according to the release. Sarah Romine, 31, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to the release. Joshua Dannels, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

General Manager of the park, Dave Andrews, gave a statement Sunday on the shooting.

“The Soaky Mountain management team is committed to our guests’ safety and we are deeply saddened by the events that occurred in our parking lot on Saturday evening after our waterpark closed,” he said. “The Sevierville Police Department is overseeing this investigation and we are fully cooperating with them.”

Park officials would not speak further on the incident because the investigation is still ongoing.

