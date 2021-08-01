Advertisement

Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson dies

Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard
Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson has died.

Larson served for nearly 32 years as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County. He retired in 2016.

The Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney office posted on Facebook about his passing.

In the post, current Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said Larson sought justice for victims, held offenders accountable, and made Lexington a safe place to live and raise a family.

“Ray was a leader. He provided much of the vision and hard work to make Lexington and all of Kentucky realize that driving drunk is a crime and that the victims of drunk drivers are entitled to receive help,” the post said. “Ray lifted up the victims of child sexual assault and was one of the founders of the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass.”

Red Corn said Larson was a great trial lawyer. She said he was tough in the courtroom while being very involved with the community outside of it.

“Ray was a great trial lawyer and very competitive,” She said. “If he was in trial, he was usually down at the office at 3 o clock in the morning.”

Red Corn said Larson was a father figure to everyone who worked with him.

“He was at all of our weddings and many of our parents’ funerals,” she said. “If we were sick, or we had family members sick, Ray was there.”

“Although this is horribly sad and shocking, Ray Larson can really say he left his mark on this world,” Red Corn said. “In the end isn’t that what all of us want to be able to say?”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton called Larson a tireless advocate of victim’s rights.

Governor Beshear offered well wishes to Larson’s family and friends.

In a statement of his own, Congressman Andy Barr called Larson laser-focused on deterring crime.

“Ray was an unapologetic and principled fighter, he led by example and advanced the cause of law and order,” Barr said. “Ray Larson was a great patriot, who made a positive difference, and he will be deeply missed.”

I am very sorry to say that former Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Larson died this morning Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Posted by Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney on Sunday, August 1, 2021

I am deeply saddened to learn of Ray Larson’s passing. Having served as Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney for...

Posted by Mayor Linda Gorton on Sunday, August 1, 2021

