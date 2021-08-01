Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Knott Central Patriots

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott Central Patriots are focused on connecting this season, both on and off the field.

Knott Central took down Betsy Layne in their 2020 opener, but went 1-4 the rest of the season.

“I just want to go out and there and play hard and do as good as I can and try to have a winning season for my last year,” said senior running back Will Weinberg.

Head coach Brock Hall enters his second year leading the team, eager for the changes he can bring to the team with most major COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

“We put in an entirely new offense and defense last year with only a couple of weeks to do it because we were not sure about the season and everything so the opportunity that we have now to work and to get it fully installed makes a big difference but these kids are putting their heart into it and that is what you love to see,” said Coach Hall.

The Patriots begin their season at Jackson County on August 27.

