Businesses in Nicholas County begin clean-up following flooding

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Owners and operators of Carlisle businesses are now picking up the pieces from Friday’s devastating flood.

“It’s kinda hard to see, you walk in and everything that was from four foot down on the shelves tossed around on the floor, it was a mess,” said Jamie Davis, owner of Dee Jay Auto Parts.

Davis has had his location for 35 years, and Garrett’s Furniture is similar. They’ve been in Carlisle since 1952.

“With as much problem as we had getting things because of the COVID, we’ve tried to probably double, triple up our purchases to have stock,” said Doug Garrett, owner of Garrett’s Furniture.

Brand new furniture, still in the wrapper is now unsalvageable. All the devastation and damage has forced Garrett to think some difficult thoughts.

“You know, you wonder if you wanna continue this,” said Garrett.

Brent and Emily Gaunce’s crematorium is just across the street from Garrett’s.

“To the best of our knowledge, water has never been in that building. And it got in, three to five feet,” said Brent Gaunce with Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home.

All of their caskets were ruined, one even floated away ending up more than 2500 feet downstream.

All the owners estimate hundreds of thousands in damage and months of recovery, but yet they are counting their blessings for what they still have, and thinking of others who weren’t so lucky.

“I sat next to my classmates today who lost their mother, so I lost nothing compared to them,” said Gaunce.

“I just feel sorry for some of these folks that lost their family, their home, their house and everything that go with it,” said Garrett.

