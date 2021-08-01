Advertisement

Below-average temperatures stick around into August

Photo: Allen Bolling
Photo: Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we transition into August, our high temperatures will remain below average, but we will continue to dodge those afternoon and evening showers.

Tonight through Monday night

We stay under partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures dipping down into the lower-60s. A stray shower can not be ruled out through the overnight hours, but most of us remain dry.

As we start the next work week, Monday is looking gorgeous. Mostly sunny skies with only a small chance of an afternoon shower. High temperatures only reach the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Into Monday night, mostly cloudy skies return to the mountains. We remain mostly dry with low temperatures falling into the upper-50s to lower-60s.

Higher Rain Chances

A mix of sunshine and clouds on Tuesday could give way to some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures remain below average as we only top out in the lower-80s.

On Wednesday, partly sunny skies will lead to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Again, high temperatures stay in the lower-80s.

Thursday will be another day where we see a mix of sunshine and clouds. This will lead to some scattered showers and storms during the peak heating of the afternoon. High temperatures are slightly warmer as we reach the mid-80s.

End of Next Week

The heat does return by the end of next week. Highs look to be back in the upper-80s by Friday and the weekend.

A chance of scattered showers and storms will also be possible through the end of next week.

