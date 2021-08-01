Advertisement

Backroads of Appalachia partners with local tourism to bring car rallies and meets to the region

Backroads of Appalachia has partnered with Pike County Tourism to bring in the Revo Road Rally...
Backroads of Appalachia has partnered with Pike County Tourism to bring in the Revo Road Rally as well as a popular motorsports YouTube channel, Dreamcars Daily.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, July 31st, the non-profit group Backroads of Appalachia made a pit stop in Pikeville at Pike County Central High School which featured exotic supercars, classic hotrods, and All-American muscle cars. All as an effort to boost the economy and bring a passion to children in the region.

“If it’s got something with a motor on it and we can utilize what we already have created in our region, not the expenditure of our region,” said Director of Backroads of Appalachia Erik Hubbard. “We’re going to market it and we’re going to bring that type of market to Eastern Kentucky”

Backroads of Appalachia partnered with Pike County Tourism to bring in the Revo Road Rally as well as popular YouTube channel Dreamcars Daily to Pikeville for the event.

“We’re bringing a bunch of cars here to Southeast Kentucky,” said Sean Tien with Dreamcars Daily. “Just to have some fun, spend some money, contribute to your economy, and hopefully stay out of trouble.”

By bringing in these events, Backroads of Appalachia hopes to jumpstart the region’s economy in small towns such as Pikeville, Beattyville, Whitesburg, and others, but Hubbard says the children at the events are the most rewarding to see.

“All these little towns filled with cars, people eating and having a good time,” said Hubbard. “The most important thing is when you look at these children. They’re getting to see something that’s never been to Eastern Kentucky in a group like that. That’s my win. That’s my high.”

Events such as these give children the opportunity to realize a passion. Something many children do not get the opportunity to do at a young age.

“I have two Lamborghinis, a Lotus, and this Camaro ZL1 and I put kids in my cars all the time,” said Tien. “When I was that kid, I loved cars and I had nobody that would share that with me. A lot of supercar owners still won’t do that, they’re kind of afraid. I’m not that kind of guy.”

Pike County Tourism Director Tony Tackett says this event is one of many and plans to host more events such as this in the near future.

