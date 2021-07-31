YMCA distributing school supplies in Back to School Rally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As students prepare to return to the classroom this school year, the Y, in partnership with Fayette County Public Schools, sponsors and community partners, will provide 5,500 children with backpacks full of school supplies.

The annual Back to School Rallies will be held in nine community sites across Fayette County on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is free for families with children in elementary, middle and high school.

Drive thru distribution locations include:

• Booker T. Washington Elementary, located at 707 Howard Street

• Cardinal Valley Elementary, located at 218 Mandalay Road

• Coventry Oak Elementary, located at 2442 Huntly Place

• Dixie Elementary, located at 1940 Eastland Parkway

• Gainesway Community Center, located at 3460 Campus Way

• Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 37 E. Fifth Street

• Woodhill Community Center, located at 422 Codell Drive

• Valvoline, located at 3475 Blazer Parkway

• Winburn Middle School, located at 1060 Winburn Avenue

Registration is required in advance for a pick-up time at this link.

