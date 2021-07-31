Spotty showers possible for Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few showers are possible to end July, but below average temperatures are on the way to begin August.

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay under mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers moving through the area. Low temperatures will dip down into the mid-60s.

As we go into Sunday, a few showers could be lingering around during the morning hours. However, we will dry out and clear out by the afternoon. High temperatures only getting up into the lower-80s.

Into Sunday night, partly cloudy skies continue. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two with low temperatures bottoming out in the lower-60s.

Next Week

Monday is looking gorgeous. We stay under mostly sunny skies with only a small chance of an afternoon shower. The majority of us remain dry with high temperatures only reaching the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Into Tuesday, mostly sunny skies continue. Again, we can’t rule out a stray shower towards the afternoon and evening. These below average temperatures continue as we only get up into the lower-80s.

On Wednesday, we see a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few showers developing towards the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly warmer as we top out in the mid-80s.

Extended Forecast

The below average temperatures do not stick around. By the end of next week, the heat returns with high temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper-80s.

To end the work week, we see a mix of sunshine and clouds each day with a few stray showers developing during the afternoon and evening hours.

