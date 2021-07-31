Advertisement

Paul campaign: missed campaign filing deadline not uncommon

Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign committee was fined $21,000 by the Federal Election...
Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign committee was fined $21,000 by the Federal Election Commission for improperly handling contributions.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s office said it has “always attempted to comply” with finance regulations after Paul’s former presidential campaign was fined by federal officials this week.

Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign committee was fined $21,000 by the Federal Election Commission for improperly handling contributions.

A statement from a Paul spokesperson sent Friday to The Associated Press said it is “not uncommon for large national campaigns to have a missed deadline that is then rectified.”

“In this case we filed honestly and returned all excess contributions all the way back in 2016,” the statement said.

The FEC said Paul’s committee didn’t refund or redesignate contributions of $165,749 within 60 days of former President Donald Trump winning the 2016 Republican nomination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing endangered child
Missing Tennessee teens found safe, father’s message “monitor your kids a lot closer”
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s positivity rate approaches 9% as Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases again Friday
Charles McVey was arrested Friday by the Corbin Police Department and along with Joseph Master...
Knox County death investigation now classified as a murder investigation
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8.5% as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,600 new cases Thursday
Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Highlands ARH recaptured by Deputies, U.S. Marshals

Latest News

Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech