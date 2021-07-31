Lincoln Memorial University mourns the death of longtime doctor

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) announced the death of 85-year-old Dr. George Day.

University officials said Dr. Day was a trusted physician and someone who cared for his patients during his 62-year career.

“George Day was a very devoted board member for LMU and will always be remembered for his kind remarks and support of the university,” said Dr. Autry O.V. “Pete” DeBusk, chairman of the LMU Board of Trustees.

Dr. Day joined the LMU Board of Trustees in 1994 and “continued to serve the University until the time of his death.”

He helped fund the digital sign at the front of the campus and served on the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum committee.

Services for Dr. Day have not yet been arranged, according to LMU.

You can read more about Dr. Day here.

