Advertisement

KSP Trooper eats 21 hotdogs in 10 minutes to raise money to feed kids

KSP Trooper eats hotdogs to help raise funds for the backpack program
KSP Trooper eats hotdogs to help raise funds for the backpack program(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to help feed kids for ‘the backpack program’ Kentucky State Police Trooper Bartley Weaver and the SOKY Patriots teamed up on Saturday at The Dog Pound in Cave City.

Trooper Weaver attempted to eat as many hot dogs as possible in 10 minutes.

The donations are going to help the backpack program which helps feed kids during the school year.

KSP Trooper Bartley Weaver spoke with WBKO News after the challenge.

“Well God’s given me a weird talent that’s eating a lot of food. So I always say, you know, we need to utilize your talents at the most ability. So, you know, I figured it’d be cool instead of going doing a food challenge somewhere and make money for myself if I can make money for kids that need it,” says Weaver.

Tim Allen with the SOKY Patriots explained what the “backpack program” does.

“The backpack program serves kids in a manner that they provide a bag of food about 12 items, that is placed in the backpack of the child once a week on Fridays to go home with the kid to help that child through the weekend,” says Allen.

Weaver was able to down 21 hot dogs and a total of $1,552 were raised and will benefit Caverna schools.

The hot dogs were donated by The Dog Pound Restaurant.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing endangered child
Missing Tennessee teens found safe, father’s message “monitor your kids a lot closer”
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s positivity rate approaches 9% as Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases again Friday
Charles McVey was arrested Friday by the Corbin Police Department and along with Joseph Master...
Knox County death investigation now classified as a murder investigation
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8.5% as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,600 new cases Thursday
Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Highlands ARH recaptured by Deputies, U.S. Marshals

Latest News

Backroads of Appalachia has partnered with Pike County Tourism to bring in the Revo Road Rally...
Backroads of Appalachia partners with local tourism to bring car rallies and meets to the region
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman encourages masks, asks people to use caution
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman encourages masks, asks people to use caution
Eviction ban is lifted and in the Kanawha Valley agencies are unsure how many will be affected.
What to do if facing eviction
Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases