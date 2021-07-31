KSP Trooper eats 21 hotdogs in 10 minutes to raise money to feed kids

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to help feed kids for ‘the backpack program’ Kentucky State Police Trooper Bartley Weaver and the SOKY Patriots teamed up on Saturday at The Dog Pound in Cave City.

Trooper Weaver attempted to eat as many hot dogs as possible in 10 minutes.

The donations are going to help the backpack program which helps feed kids during the school year.

KSP Trooper Bartley Weaver spoke with WBKO News after the challenge.

“Well God’s given me a weird talent that’s eating a lot of food. So I always say, you know, we need to utilize your talents at the most ability. So, you know, I figured it’d be cool instead of going doing a food challenge somewhere and make money for myself if I can make money for kids that need it,” says Weaver.

Tim Allen with the SOKY Patriots explained what the “backpack program” does.

“The backpack program serves kids in a manner that they provide a bag of food about 12 items, that is placed in the backpack of the child once a week on Fridays to go home with the kid to help that child through the weekend,” says Allen.

Weaver was able to down 21 hot dogs and a total of $1,552 were raised and will benefit Caverna schools.

The hot dogs were donated by The Dog Pound Restaurant.

