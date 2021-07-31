Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many Eastern Kentucky counties are beginning to see a large increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Our district has 10 counties, seven are in the red, three in orange,” said Jelaine Harlow with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. “So, it’s very contagious and it seems like its spreading very efficiently.”

Health experts add the Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing the fast increase in COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, 17 Eastern Kentucky counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

“Working with the COVID pandemic was very hard, it took a lot out of a lot of people,” added Harlow.

Health officials are hopeful people will get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases increase.

“We are having a lot of calls, a lot more calls about vaccine, taking some appointments,” she added. “You see a lot of questions on social media and that’s been a problem, bad information that gets out on social media and people aren’t reading the correct information.”

Harlow said they are working to eliminate vaccine and COVID-19 misinformation.

“It’s never been said that it’s 100 percent effective in preventing,” she said. “But our hope is that it will prevent people from as sick and being hospitalized.”

“Everybody’s tired, we know that and everybody wants to get back to normal,” she added. “And I really feel like we jumped at that chance maybe a little bit too quick.”

