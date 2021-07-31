Advertisement

Drag race fundraiser raises over $10,000 for childhood cancer foundation

A fundraiser for the Kyler Strong Foundation was held at the Edgewater Sports Park Saturday.
A fundraiser for the Kyler Strong Foundation was held at the Edgewater Sports Park Saturday.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) -A sports park in Cleves hosted a drag race to raise money for the Kyler Strong Foundation on Saturday.

Kyler Bradley, 10, died five years ago from an aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer, DIPG.

The nonprofit organization was founded in memory of Bradley to help find a cure, the cause, and the prevention of the disease.

The fundraiser ended up raising $10,614 for the foundation.

His memory was very much alive when dozens of drag racers took to the track.

There were raffles, t-shirts, and more at the event. All of the proceeds donated to the foundation go directly to DIPG Cancer research.

“The community down here at the race track, it’s like a family,” drag racer Alyssa Eichelberger said.

Eichelberger says that she never knew Bradley, but she had an idea several years ago when her parents hosted a car show in support of Bradley.

Sadly Bradley died days before the car show was to take place.

She is now asking the community to help fight the pediatric cancer.

“Even though Kyler particularly isn’t here still, his spirit is still here, and his memory is still here and all of the kids that are dealing with it or that are going to deal with the disease, it is in memory of him for them to have a better chance than he did at surviving,” Eichelberger said.

A similar fundraiser was held two years ago, and more than $8,000 was raised for the KylerStrong Foundation.

Eichelberger hopes this year they can top that number.

“Everybody down here they’re very giving, they’re very willing to give their money for a good cause. All of these baskets have been donated by fellow racers of ours and just people in general,” Eichelberger said.

Even though Kyler was not there in person, his name and spirit were seen on t-shirts, banners, and even license plates.

Proceeds from the event went to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to help pediatric cancer research.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
Missing endangered child
Missing Tennessee teens found safe, father’s message “monitor your kids a lot closer”
Some school officials are choosing to follow CDC recommendations while others are not.
‘We want our students to be safe’: Eastern Kentucky School Districts face decision prior to classes beginning

Latest News

Bike4Alz WKU fraternity
WKU fraternity raises $100,000 for Alzheimer’s research
Some say it's been more than a day since they've had running water.
Areas of Powell County without water after water main break
Many lost their jobs during the pandemic, meaning thousands in Lexington have been unable to...
WATCH | Catholic Action Center still offering help to landlords and renters who face evictions after moratorium ends
Thanks to a local non-profit, a veteran who proudly served our country now has a new place to...
Non-profit gifts mortgage-free home to member of the Kentucky National Guard
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Police confirm Sevier County water park where man admitted to filming young girls