DQ Pigskin Preview: South Laurel Cardinals

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After more than fifteen years, Jep Irwin is back at South Laurel and ready for a change.

The South Laurel Cardinals were winless in 2020, working against COVID-19 and themselves.

“I just want the program to turn around, try to win a few games this year. We’ve had two bad seasons in a row and ready to have a good one,” said senior left tackle Logan White.

Coach Irwin previously held a 24-20 record while coaching the Cardinals from 2002-2005. Back at the helm, he is focused on turning around the program.

“I really want to see us kind of develop a culture of hard work and toughness and dedication and kind of get the work ethic right and get the process right. And we’ve already kind of done that in the offseason, and now that we’re practicing, learning how to practice the right way so you can be ready to play,” said Coach Irwin.

“He’s an amazing coach, I love him a lot. I like all the new stuff he’s brought here, just feels like it’s all coming to plan really quick and easy,” said senior receiver Dominic Snyder.

The Cardinals will take on Harlan County in the First Priority Bowl on August 20.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20@ Harlan County (First Priority Bowl)
Aug. 27Estill County
Sep. 3@ Knox Central
Sep. 10@ Madison Central
Sep. 17Rockcastle County
Sep. 23@ North Laurel
Oct. 1@ Pulaski County
Oct.. 22Whitley County
Oct. 29@ Grant County

