DQ Pigskin Preview: South Laurel Cardinals

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After more than fifteen years, Jep Irwin is back at South Laurel and ready for a change.

The South Laurel Cardinals were winless in 2020, working against COVID-19 and themselves.

“I just want the program to turn around, try to win a few games this year. We’ve had two bad seasons in a row and ready to have a good one,” said senior left tackle Logan White.

Coach Irwin previously held a 24-20 record while coaching the Cardinals from 2002-2005. Back at the helm, he is focused on turning around the program.

“I really want to see us kind of develop a culture of hard work and toughness and dedication and kind of get the work ethic right and get the process right. And we’ve already kind of done that in the offseason, and now that we’re practicing, learning how to practice the right way so you can be ready to play,” said Coach Irwin.

“He’s an amazing coach, I love him a lot. I like all the new stuff he’s brought here, just feels like it’s all coming to plan really quick and easy,” said senior receiver Dominic Snyder.

The Cardinals will take on Harlan County in the First Priority Bowl on August 20.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 @ Harlan County (First Priority Bowl) Aug. 27 Estill County Sep. 3 @ Knox Central Sep. 10 @ Madison Central Sep. 17 Rockcastle County Sep. 23 @ North Laurel Oct. 1 @ Pulaski County Oct.. 22 Whitley County Oct. 29 @ Grant County

