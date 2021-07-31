Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Powell County Pirates

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Pirates lost three games to COVID-19. Now, second-year head coach Mike Jones is ready to turn things around.

“There was not any consistency last year because there were constant distractions with COVID and in practice. You would have players having to quarantine all the time and there was not any consistency with anything,” said Coach Jones.

The team struggled to work as one, missing out on key moments on the sidelines and in the locker room. The inability to have weight training resulted in injuries throughout the season, something they look to change this season.

“I think we were just unprepared physically, we did not lift weights as much because of COVID but other than that, it was mainly just injuries,” said senior quarterback Holden Townsend.

Powell County begins their season on August 20, hosting Estill County.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20Estill County
Aug. 27@ Breathitt County
Sep. 3@ Bath County
Sep. 10@ Prestonsburg
Sep. 17Perry Central
Sep. 24Lewis County
Oct. 1@ Fleming County
Oct. 8Pendleton County
Oct. 22@ Mason County
Oct. 29@ Owen County

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing endangered child
Missing Tennessee teens found safe, father’s message “monitor your kids a lot closer”
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s positivity rate approaches 9% as Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases again Friday
Charles McVey was arrested Friday by the Corbin Police Department and along with Joseph Master...
Knox County death investigation now classified as a murder investigation
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8.5% as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,600 new cases Thursday
Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Highlands ARH recaptured by Deputies, U.S. Marshals

Latest News

DQ Pigskin Preview: South Laurel Cardinals
North Laurel’s Conner McKeehan signs with UVA Wise
North Laurel’s Conner McKeehan signs with UVA Wise
DQ Pigskin Preview: Phelps Hornets
Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr. (3) shoots the ball against LSU at Rupp Arena on Jan. 23,...
Brandon Boston picked 51st overall by the Los Angeles Clippers