DQ Pigskin Preview: Powell County Pirates

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Pirates lost three games to COVID-19. Now, second-year head coach Mike Jones is ready to turn things around.

“There was not any consistency last year because there were constant distractions with COVID and in practice. You would have players having to quarantine all the time and there was not any consistency with anything,” said Coach Jones.

The team struggled to work as one, missing out on key moments on the sidelines and in the locker room. The inability to have weight training resulted in injuries throughout the season, something they look to change this season.

“I think we were just unprepared physically, we did not lift weights as much because of COVID but other than that, it was mainly just injuries,” said senior quarterback Holden Townsend.

Powell County begins their season on August 20, hosting Estill County.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 Estill County Aug. 27 @ Breathitt County Sep. 3 @ Bath County Sep. 10 @ Prestonsburg Sep. 17 Perry Central Sep. 24 Lewis County Oct. 1 @ Fleming County Oct. 8 Pendleton County Oct. 22 @ Mason County Oct. 29 @ Owen County

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.