“Back-to-School Rally” provides 5,500 free backpacks to FCPS students

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -On Saturday, Fayette County Public Schools partnered with the YMCA to get students prepared for the classroom.

The “Back-to-School Rally” provided 5,500 students with backpacks full of goodies.

“The kids are just excited as the parents,” says Bryan Station college and career coach Brandy Ashford.

Ashford spent her Saturday morning giving out supplies at Booker T Washington Elementary School.

“Getting that support from their school community, I think they’ll feel welcomed and like we’re on their team and on their side,” Ashford says.

The school was just one of nine taking part in the rally. Elementary, middle, and high school students received pencils, folders, notebooks, and in 2020 fashion… masks.

On average, parents spend $848 dollars a year on school supplies. According to the National Retail Federation, the COVID-19 shutdown could cause prices to jump higher. All of this suggesting these free backpacks won’t just help the students.

“I think parents will get a sense of relief,” Ashford says.

Industry experts expect the biggest price increases will come from clothing and electronics.

