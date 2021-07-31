Advertisement

Appalachian Wireless Arena hosts comic and toy convention

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Toy and Comic Convention kicked off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31st at the Appalachian Wireless Arena playing host to heroes, villains, and everything in between.

“We’ve got local and out-of-town artists, vendors, comic books, and toys,” said Convention Promoter Kent Leedy. “We’ve also got tons of cosplay going on today too.”

The convention, which was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, was back in the arena, but without the normal celebrity guests and comic book creators many comic-con goers know and love.

“With COVID, there was so much uncertainty,” said Leedy. “That’s one reason we didn’t do celebrity guests this year. We also limited the number of tables we sold so we could space everyone out and have everyone feel safe walking around the convention.”

Despite the ever-looming threat of the pandemic, the convention trudged on. Much to the excitement of local comic enthusiasts and cosplayers alike.

“I’m just glad we could get together and do this again and we can continue doing it here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Leedy. “I’m an old-school comic-con goer, so I’m glad to have it back in this town so everyone doesn’t have to drive two to three hours to enjoy something like this.”

According to many of the convention’s guests, the most exciting part of the night was the cosplay contest.

“The cosplay contest is always a great thing. The talent these people put into their costumes is amazing,” said Leedy. “Some of these people should really be working for Hollywood. I saw an 11-year old that just blew me away with the costume she made.”

At the end of the convention, the night was celebrated with a post-convention movie screening at the Riverfill 10 Cinemas.

