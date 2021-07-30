Showers and storms continue this morning, drying out by this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong storms continue to sweep across the mountains. We begin to dry out later today before more showers and storms creep back into the forecast by Saturday evening.

Today through Saturday night

Showers and storms continue to push towards the south this morning. Once these storms exit the area, we begin to dry out for the remainder of your Friday. A mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon could lead to a stray shower or two, but the majority of us remain dry. High temperatures today top out in the mid-80s.

Friday night is looking comfortable. We stay mostly dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures dip into the lower-60s.

We begin the weekend on a dry note, but showers and storms do make their way back into the mountains. We see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with high temperatures staying in the lower-80s. A few passing showers can not be ruled out during the afternoon and evening.

Into Saturday night, more scattered showers and storms will be possible. We stay under mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures falling into the lower-60s.

Next Week

Sun and clouds return as we start the next work week. This could lead to a stray shower or two during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Monday top out in the lower-80s.

This forecast continues into Tuesday. A mix of sunshine and clouds with a small chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Again, high temperatures stay in the lower-80s.

No big changes as we get into Wednesday. We stay mostly dry under partly cloudy skies. A passing shower or two can not be ruled out during the afternoon and evening with high temperatures getting into the mid-80s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast remains very similar as we get towards the end of next week. A mix of sunshine and clouds for Thursday and Friday with only a small chance of an afternoon or evening shower. We stay mostly dry with high temperatures getting back into the upper-80s.

