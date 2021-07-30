Report: UK adds another game to non-conference slate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Kentucky Wildcats will host Central Michigan at Rupp Arena on Nov. 29.

The Chippewas are led by former UK assistant Tony Barbee, who spent seven seasons on John Calipari’s staff (2014-21) and played under him at UMass.

UK is 2-0 all-time against Central Michigan.

The matchup with CMU will add to the Wildcats’ five other scheduled non-conference games. Those currently scheduled are here:

Date Opponent Nov. 9 vs. Duke (at Madison Square Garden) Nov. 29 CENTRAL MICHIGAN Dec. 4 at Michigan Dec. 11 Notre Dame (location TBD) Dec. 18 vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic/at Las Vegas) Jan. 29 at Kansas

