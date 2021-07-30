Advertisement

Report: UK adds another game to non-conference slate

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. Calipari is awaiting a pivotal rulings on the eligibility of transfers before he will know who’ll be around to help the Wildcats bounce back from the coach’s first losing season in Lexington. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Kentucky Wildcats will host Central Michigan at Rupp Arena on Nov. 29.

The Chippewas are led by former UK assistant Tony Barbee, who spent seven seasons on John Calipari’s staff (2014-21) and played under him at UMass.

UK is 2-0 all-time against Central Michigan.

The matchup with CMU will add to the Wildcats’ five other scheduled non-conference games. Those currently scheduled are here:

DateOpponent
Nov. 9vs. Duke (at Madison Square Garden)
Nov. 29CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Dec. 4at Michigan
Dec. 11Notre Dame (location TBD)
Dec. 18vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic/at Las Vegas)
Jan. 29at Kansas

