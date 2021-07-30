Advertisement

Remains of Ky. sailor who died at Pearl Harbor arrive in Somerset ahead of burial this weekend

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly 80 years after he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor, a Somerset sailor is finally home.

“This gentleman has been gone almost 80 years,” said Robert Jackowski.

MORE>> Coming home: After 80 years, family of Ky. sailor who died at Pearl Harbor finally getting closure

After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home. At just 18 years old, he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor. For decades his family mourned his death, but never had closure, until DNA testing positively identified Helton’s remains.

(Story continues below photo.)

After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.
After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.(Family of Floyd Helton)

“She was just beside herself. This is something that she had hoped for ever since they started talking about what they could possibly do with DNA,” said Vicki Easley, Helton’s niece.

Helton’s remains were flown into northern Kentucky Thursday evening and given a full escort to Somerset. Along the way, tributes were set up in his honor.

“You got people along the highway is waving flags. If they know we’re coming word gets out, and they’re waiting for them. It’s a celebration of their life,” Jackowski said.

Jackowski is with the Kentucky Chapter 5 of Rolling Thunder, a group that honors veterans, POWs and those missing in action. They escorted Helton home.

“It’s an honor and a privilege. If he was alive at the end of World War II he would have had an escort, parades, all of that. This is his now. Closure for him,” Jackowski said.

Now Helton isn’t missing anymore. He’s home, at ease. He’ll be buried next to his father on Saturday.

Earlier Thursday, the Rolling Thunder escorted another sailor home. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alphard S. Owsley from Bourbon County was also killed in Pearl Harbor.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

The former Hardy Park will soon be home to Feuding Falls.
‘We have big ideas’: Plans in place to ‘slide’ Pike County park into tourist destination
Many people poured into the Pikeville Park Thursday for an event all about giving back.
Pikeville organizations pack the park with blessings
A COVID-19 vaccine
Is social media leading to confusion about COVID-19 vaccines?
The Knott County Sportsplex will reopen soon after being closed for over a month