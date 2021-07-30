Preparing for a possibly severe cold and flu season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Public health experts are warning that the upcoming cold and flu season, lasting from late fall to early spring, could be severe.

2020 saw record lows in the number of lab-confirmed flu cases reported. The number dropped from more than 65,000 in 2019 to under 1,100 last year.

The drop in cases is the result of public health guidelines employed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

”Utilizing the mask not only did it protect individuals from COVID, but from a lot of other things as well and that’s what we saw from flu,” said KY River District Public Health Director, Scott Lockard.

Lockard adds that in addition to hand-washing and mask-wearing, getting the flu-shot is your best chance at avoiding the flu altogether, or at least avoiding the worst symptoms.

“There will be some people that get vaccinated that will get the flu. But, typically the vaccine will protect you from getting the flu, or if you do get the flu it will be a much milder case,” he said.

The flu shot will be available starting in August, and public health officials recommend consulting with you doctor on when it will be best for you to get it.

