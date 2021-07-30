Advertisement

Preparing for a possibly severe cold and flu season

Flu season typically runs from late fall through late winter, but public health officials think...
Flu season typically runs from late fall through late winter, but public health officials think that may be changing.(CBS News)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Public health experts are warning that the upcoming cold and flu season, lasting from late fall to early spring, could be severe.

2020 saw record lows in the number of lab-confirmed flu cases reported. The number dropped from more than 65,000 in 2019 to under 1,100 last year.

The drop in cases is the result of public health guidelines employed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

”Utilizing the mask not only did it protect individuals from COVID, but from a lot of other things as well and that’s what we saw from flu,” said KY River District Public Health Director, Scott Lockard.

Lockard adds that in addition to hand-washing and mask-wearing, getting the flu-shot is your best chance at avoiding the flu altogether, or at least avoiding the worst symptoms.

“There will be some people that get vaccinated that will get the flu. But, typically the vaccine will protect you from getting the flu, or if you do get the flu it will be a much milder case,” he said.

The flu shot will be available starting in August, and public health officials recommend consulting with you doctor on when it will be best for you to get it.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8.5% as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,600 new cases Thursday
Police lights.
Police: Collision shuts down US-23 in Prestonsburg
Latest Severe Weather Outlook as of 9:00 p.m. EDT, July 29, 2021.
Strong storms from the north moving in prompt Severe Weather Alert Day
Town of Pound Hall
Commonwealth’s Attorney: Charges withdrawn against 31 people due to termination of Pound Police Dept.
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains

Latest News

HCTC offers free tuition for one year with HCTC Promise Scholarship
HCTC offers free tuition for one year with HCTC Promise Scholarship
Police lights.
KSP: Death investigation underway in Knox County
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
Kentucky State receives federal grant for ag research