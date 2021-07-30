Police: Collision shuts down US-23 in Prestonsburg
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on US-23 near the Tiger Mart.
They say both lanes will be closed for “the next several hours” as crews work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
