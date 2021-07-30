Advertisement

Police: Collision shuts down US-23 in Prestonsburg

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on US-23 near the Tiger Mart.

They say both lanes will be closed for “the next several hours” as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

