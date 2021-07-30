Pikeville organizations pack the park with blessings

PIEKVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department, East Kentucky Dream Center, and the Pikeville Community Kitchen partnered for a day of blessings Thursday, filling the Pikeville City Park with free music, food, and clothes.

The event kicked off around 5 p.m. but organizers say the community was lining up by 4, as hundreds turned out to take part in the event.

“We have basically just overflowed our city park with blessings,” said Dream Center Executive Director Rachel Campbell Dotson. “Our goal here today was just to bless our community. School’s starting back, people are still laid off, COVID is on the rise, so we just wanted to extend some grace, extend some mercy, and say, ‘We want to help you with back-to-school clothing. We want to help you, not just with children’s clothing, but with adult clothing.’”

Dotson said the day was made possible with the support of several community partners like Gatti’s Pizza of Pikeville and local musician Caleb Damron who came out to support the cause, but the help was also pouring in from Sanford Presbyterian Church out of Lincoln County.

“They sent about 18 up to help us,” she said. “This would not be possible without their help.”

From free hot dogs and pizza to free backpacks and clothing, organizers said the event was about meeting needs by meeting people where they are.

