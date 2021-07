LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Jaguar pitcher Conner McKeehan has signed his letter of intent to play college baseball at UVA Wise.

”It’s a surreal feeling. It’s not an opportunity a lot of people have, so I’m excited to get it going,” said McKeehan.

McKeehan had a 5-2 record and a 2.70 ERA during the 2021 season.

