Miners from Appalachia protest investment firm in New York City

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Miners from West Virginia, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Ohio are in New York City, striking against investors of Warrior Met Coal.

Miners in Alabama have been on strike since April 1.

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) says miners gave about $1.1 billion in concessions during the last five years while the company emerged from their 2016 bankruptcy -- with the expectation to get those benefits back.

They also say that the company has refused negotiations while the company made $3.4 billion in that same time period.

The miners took the protest to the Big Apple to speak out against Blackrock, one of the largest family of investment funds in the world, which owns 14 percent of Warrior Met Stock.

More than 600 people attended the protest, with buses from West Virginia coming from Charleston, Fairmont, and Wheeling.

