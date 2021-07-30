Lawrence County Fair opens for day two

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lawrence County Fair is well underway, celebrating 10 years at a new location.

The event is billed as an “old-fashioned county fair,” with many attractions such as food vendors, livestock shows, and “cowboy church” with singing and preaching on the books.

Friday, July 30th the fair opened up with more livestock shows at 5 p.m. as well as a horse show at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31st, is the last day of the fair with a cultural art exhibit and the 6th Annual Car/Truck/Cycle/Tractor show. Later, the fair is hosting corn hole events, tractor pulls, a greased pig contest, and outhouse races.

Lawrence County Fair scheduled events (WYMT)

The fair is being held at a new location this year behind Louisa United Methodist Church on Pine Hill Road.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.