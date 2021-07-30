Advertisement

Lawrence County Fair opens for day two

By WYMT News Staff and Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lawrence County Fair is well underway, celebrating 10 years at a new location.

The event is billed as an “old-fashioned county fair,” with many attractions such as food vendors, livestock shows, and “cowboy church” with singing and preaching on the books.

Friday, July 30th the fair opened up with more livestock shows at 5 p.m. as well as a horse show at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31st, is the last day of the fair with a cultural art exhibit and the 6th Annual Car/Truck/Cycle/Tractor show. Later, the fair is hosting corn hole events, tractor pulls, a greased pig contest, and outhouse races.

Lawrence County Fair scheduled events
Lawrence County Fair scheduled events(WYMT)

The fair is being held at a new location this year behind Louisa United Methodist Church on Pine Hill Road.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8.5% as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,600 new cases Thursday
Police lights.
Police: Collision shuts down US-23 in Prestonsburg
Missing endangered child
Missing Tennessee teens found safe, father’s message “monitor your kids a lot closer”
Latest Severe Weather Outlook as of 9:00 p.m. EDT, July 29, 2021.
Strong storms from the north moving in prompt Severe Weather Alert Day
Town of Pound Hall
Commonwealth’s Attorney: Charges withdrawn against 31 people due to termination of Pound Police Dept.

Latest News

Hillbilly Hibachi hosted a fundraiser for the Nelson family Friday.
See a need, help a neighbor: Food truck fires up grills, raises money for victims of house fire
Line
Food truck fires up grills, raises money for victims of house fire- 6 p.m.
The University of Tennessee, the University of Kentucky and the U.S. Army will pursue a $50...
UT, UK announced $50 million manufacturing project for Army
WYMT
Rep. Hal Rogers helps former Eric C. Conn clients