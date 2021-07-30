KSP: Death investigation underway in Knox County

WOODBINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Post 10 of the Kentucky State Police say they were called to the Woodbine area of Knox County Friday morning by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say a death investigation is now underway near Hedden Flats Road and no arrests have been made at this time.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

