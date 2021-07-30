The Knott County Sportsplex will reopen soon after being closed for over a month

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After closing last month due to structural damages, the Knott County Sportsplex is one step closer to reopening.

Those over the Sportsplex have been working closely with a structural engineer and the state fire marshal to decide their next course of action. Although certain areas of the facility will be blocked off, the Sportsplex will reopen to the public and if the fire marshal gives the green light, it could reopen as soon as next week:

“We’re pretty happy with the report we got,” said Knott County Judge Executive, Jeff Dobson. “You know, it’s a sad situation, but we’re just trying to make the best of it and we’re thankful that we can get back in soon.”

Although there is good news, Dobson said he’s been working with an attorney to determine who is at fault for the damages:

“It’s going to be a matter of a lengthy lawsuit in order to find the responsible party to come in and address these issues.”

Dobson adds that he’s not sure how long it will be before the damages are fully repaired, but that he misses his people and he’s excited to have them back in the Sportsplex.

