Kid’s bass fishing tourney brought nearly 400 kids to Douglas Lake

Mountain Music Kids Invitational Bass Fishing Tournament returned for the 31st year. It’s billed as one of the largest in the country.
Mountain Music Kids Invitational Bass Fishing Tournament
Mountain Music Kids Invitational Bass Fishing Tournament(WVLT)
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Douglas Lake was overrun with nearly 400 kids and family members hoping to hit the jackpot in bass fishing on Saturday.

For the 31st year, the Mountain Music Kids Invitational Bass Fishing Tournament returned to East Tennessee.

”The best thing about this tournament is no kid leaves empty-handed. Kids will either win money or win a prize,” said Organizer Sunny DeFOE.

DeFOE is the brother of Ott DeFOE, a championship-winning angler.

“We wound up with about 350, 360 this year which is a good turnout. Our cut off is 400, but we had a good crowd this year,” said DeFOE.

Posted by Mountain Music Kids Fishing Tournament on Saturday, July 31, 2021

On Thursday volunteers filled a Dandridge garage, loading bags for the kids expected in attendance.

”This is our chance to help get kids out here, fishing, away from other things, drugs, or other things that may be bad. It’s also our chance to help spread the gospel,” said DeFOE.

No one went home empty handed, no matter what they caught or didn’t catch.

“Thank you for everyone who put it together, and letting us do the tournament. This will be our first time so it’s amazing for us,” said one tournament participant.

Darryl Roach and Connor May won this year’s tournament, along $1,000, by catching a 8.40 pound fish.

