Kentucky State Police Identify Cold Case Victim From 2001
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have identified the victim of a cold case death investigation from 2001.

On October 9, 2001, Kentucky State Police initiated the death investigation after human remains were found at the 12-mile marker of I-65 in Simpson County.

During that time, no leads were available and the identity of the remains was unknown.

According to authorities, they identified the victim as Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson, 45 of Nashville.

The investigation is ongoing.

