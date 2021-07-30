Isaiah Jackson picked 22nd overall in the NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft, Isaiah Jackson has been selected by the Los Angeles Lakers. He will play for the Indiana Pacers as part of a trade deal.

In his freshman season at UK, Jackson averaged 8.4 points per game and shot 70% in free throws. He was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman and SEC All-Defensive teams by the league’s coaches, the only Wildcat to earn conference honors

