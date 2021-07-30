Is social media leading to confusion about COVID-19 vaccines?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Is confusion about the available COVID-19 vaccines, thanks to social media, keeping people from getting their shots?

Some believe they haven’t been around long enough and they don’t trust it. Others may have health issues or concerns.

But others are just confused.

That’s according to health experts and those that follow trends on social media.

Never before has so much information been available at our fingertips.

“We have a lot of connections to information that seems authoritative, or wants to be authoritative, without any backing,” said University of Kentucky Journalism Professor Kakie Urch, who studies social media.

The problem with COVID-19, she says, is some want to believe what someone is posting as opposed to an official source.

“The pandemic is moving fast, the information is moving fast, you need to go to your primary sources to make sure you know what is happening,” Urch says. “The mass information and mis-information. People are confused.

Dr. Crystal Miller works for the WEDCO Health Department in Cynthiana, where Kentucky’s first COVID-19 case appeared 16 months ago. Now, she says, many are still uncertain about the vaccine.

“But please don’t say no just because you are confused,” Dr. Miller said, “There’s a lot of information and misinformation, and I can completely understand our citizens feeling that way.

Urch says there are plenty of trusted sources to ask to find out what’s right.

“So, they’re saying if you don’t understand this, ask your doctor,” Urch said. “Your local health department is your doctor. They have been managing every outbreak in your county since we started. 120 counties in Kentucky.”

Dr. Miller says it’s not that people are against vaccines, they just tell her they haven’t known what to believe.

Urch also tells us that she also believes the confusion comes from those who believed the pandemic was over, and that the vaccines were not really needed.

