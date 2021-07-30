Advertisement

Is social media leading to confusion about COVID-19 vaccines?

A COVID-19 vaccine
A COVID-19 vaccine(WVIR)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Is confusion about the available COVID-19 vaccines, thanks to social media, keeping people from getting their shots?

Some believe they haven’t been around long enough and they don’t trust it. Others may have health issues or concerns.

But others are just confused.

That’s according to health experts and those that follow trends on social media.

Never before has so much information been available at our fingertips.

“We have a lot of connections to information that seems authoritative, or wants to be authoritative, without any backing,” said University of Kentucky Journalism Professor Kakie Urch, who studies social media.

The problem with COVID-19, she says, is some want to believe what someone is posting as opposed to an official source.

“The pandemic is moving fast, the information is moving fast, you need to go to your primary sources to make sure you know what is happening,” Urch says. “The mass information and mis-information. People are confused.

Dr. Crystal Miller works for the WEDCO Health Department in Cynthiana, where Kentucky’s first COVID-19 case appeared 16 months ago. Now, she says, many are still uncertain about the vaccine.

“But please don’t say no just because you are confused,” Dr. Miller said, “There’s a lot of information and misinformation, and I can completely understand our citizens feeling that way.

Urch says there are plenty of trusted sources to ask to find out what’s right.

“So, they’re saying if you don’t understand this, ask your doctor,” Urch said. “Your local health department is your doctor. They have been managing every outbreak in your county since we started. 120 counties in Kentucky.”

Dr. Miller says it’s not that people are against vaccines, they just tell her they haven’t known what to believe.

Urch also tells us that she also believes the confusion comes from those who believed the pandemic was over, and that the vaccines were not really needed.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Many people poured into the Pikeville Park Thursday for an event all about giving back.
Pikeville organizations pack the park with blessings
The Knott County Sportsplex will reopen soon after being closed for over a month
Police lights.
Police: Collision shuts down US-23 in Prestonsburg
Beginning July 31, workers and visitors in Louisville's Ford plants will need to wear face masks.
Ford reinstates mask policy at Louisville plants