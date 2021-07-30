Heavy rain leads to a dozen water rescues in Menifee County

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Menifee County is another area where cleanup is underway after the flooding overnight.

WKYT viewer Stephen Smallwood sent us this picture of flooding in his home:

Smallwood lives in the Means community where there were about a dozen water rescues.

In the early hours of Friday morning, we had almost five inches of rain fall in Menifee County in just under two hours. Some parts of the county, including downtown Frenchburg, experienced damage, water issues, and washed out roads.

Earlier, we even saw a snow plow vehicle plowing debris from the roads.

Smallwood, a cancer survivor, had several inches of water come up in basement and items were floating around. After the year he’s had, he said that this is not what he needed.

“It was lightning hard for a while. I heard that roar I knew something was wrong and l looked out the front door and there’s like a half an inch coming through the front or the house up the stairs,” Smallwood said. “Just fortunate that my mom is in a wheelchair and it would not of been an easy job if I had to get her out of the door.”

Stephen said that this isn’t the first time that he’s seen high water on his property, but this is the worst event he’s experienced. Because he doesn’t live in a flood plane, he doesn’t have flood insurance but is hoping he can get some help soon.

Stephen was fortunate it didn’t get in the main part of the house, but Melissa Baker, of Frenchburg, wasn’t so lucky.

“And then we herd a noise out here cause our window is right there our bedroom window and I asked Jamie, ‘Is that creek up?’ And he said, ‘I don’t think so.’ Well, it was. It was washing our trash cans and stuff it was already back here,” Baker said. “By the time we got our clothes on and out the front door it was already up to here right around the front.”

The hardest hit areas were in downtown Frenchburg. That’s where District Court Judge Rick Stiltner get ready to help his community and he was woken up by the storms.

“It is the worst flash flood I’ve ever seen here. I lived here most of my life,” Stiltner said.

That was the consensus from most people. They’ve seen high water before, butt never to this magnitude. Stiltner said he knows this event will meet the FEMA criteria for assistance in Menifee County.

“I encourage you to take plenty of pictures and document everything you do because that’s what they are gonna ask you for,” Stiltner said.

For most people, they were lucky to get out of their homes alive despite most of the flooding. They hope to pick up all the pieces throughout the next couple of days before applying for help.

