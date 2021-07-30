HCTC offers free tuition for one year with HCTC Promise Scholarship

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College is offering one year of free tuition for first-time students.

”It’s perfect for if you don’t qualify for financial aid or for enough financial aid,” said President and CEO Jennifer Lindon.

Students who apply for the scholarship must be credential-seeking. The HCTC Promise Scholarship is a last-dollar scholarship. That means it pays what is left after other scholarships and grants are applied first.

”It covers tuition, electronic resources and also fees,” she said. “So, the only cost you would have is possibly a book or two.”

The scholarship became available after the college was able to recoup federal dollars due to low enrollment from the pandemic.

”By raising educational attainment rates, so the best way to do that was to offer scholarships,” she said. “So, we could get more students enrolled in college, and on their way into a better life.”

The college hopes to enroll first-time students who might be worried about the cost of tuition, even if they have a balance left over after other scholarships and grants kick in first.

”It’s really our hope that the Promise Scholarship will help those students,” she said. “Maybe open the doors for those who maybe are working several jobs and again don’t qualify for enough aid.”

Dr. Lindon said parents of first-time students may want to keep their students closer to home for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.

”That way they have more money later on when they decide to send their child onto to 4-year institution,” she added.

In addition to offering the HCTC Promise Scholarship, the college is offering up to $1,500 to Fall 2021 students.

Dr. Lindon said the college has nearly $2.8 million in Higher Education Relief Fund (HEERF) dollars. That is part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March, which set aside funds to distribute money for eligible students enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester to help students overcome hardships from last year during the pandemic.

A news release explained eligible students must be credential-seeking and have also completed the 2021-2022 FAFSA and enrolled at least three credit hours at HCTC.

“We know even if the pandemic were to end tomorrow, the cost to our students and their communities has been great and will have lasting effects,” Lindon said. “Our hope is that these funds will help our students in any way they could possibly need because we all know every little bit helps.”

Eligible students will receive the funds directly without any stipulations, the news release went on to say. It will not be added to tuition, fees or payments owed to the college unless the student asks.

