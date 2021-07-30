Governor Lee encourages Tennesseans to get vaccinated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee held a press conference on Friday, discussing future plans on handling the pandemic.

“The number one thing that we need to remember is that the greatest tool we have to fight Covid-19 is the vaccination,” said Gov. Lee. “Vaccinations are free. They are available to every Tennesseans that qualifies for one.”

Governor Lee also stated that he doesn’t think incentives are a good idea.

“Incentives to get people to get vaccinated have not been very effective across the country,” said Lee. “I don’t think that’s the role of government. But, the role of government is to make it available and then to encourage folks to get a vaccine.”

Governor Lee explained that he doesn’t have any plans to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions.

“I have no plans to impose any more restrictions, and the way to keep that from happening is to have more widespread vaccination across the state,” said Lee.

