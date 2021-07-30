Advertisement

Fralin Biomedical research finds link between depression and learning

Researchers Brooks King-Casas (left) and Pearl Chiu.
Researchers Brooks King-Casas (left) and Pearl Chiu.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New research out of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke is discovering a deeper relationship between depression and learning.

Researchers Pearl Chiu and Brooks King-Casas had their work published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry.

They found people suffering from depression learn differently than others and that cognitive behavioral therapy can improve depression symptoms.

“There is hope for people with depression, and the way through there is research that combines the computational, mathematical modeling with our clinical knowledge. You really have to bring the two of them together and try to think a bit outside the box,” said Chiu.

The pair hope to use this knowledge to develop more effective treatment methods for patients with depression.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
Missing endangered child
Missing Tennessee teens found safe, father’s message “monitor your kids a lot closer”
Some school officials are choosing to follow CDC recommendations while others are not.
‘We want our students to be safe’: Eastern Kentucky School Districts face decision prior to classes beginning

Latest News

Dogs walking on hot pavement can cause blistering on their paw pads which can lead to infections.
Pavement can be 50 degrees hotter than air, beware of letting dogs walk on it
Two weeks left for eligible Kentuckians to apply before June 23 deadline
Gov. Beshear: Additional FEMA Staff Available to Help Kentuckians Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance
Compassion Pediatrics in Pikeville hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this Wednesday.
‘I take this very personally’: Pediatric office hosts ribbon-cutting in Pike County
Healthcare workers distribute the vaccine at UK's Vaccine Clinic.
Emergency physician debunks rumors surrounding COVID-19 vaccine
TJ Regional Health reminds everyone that January is Cervical awareness month
TJ Regional Health: January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month